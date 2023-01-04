Home>>
Tianjin, Shanghai meet in Chinese Women's Volleyball League Finals
(Xinhua) 14:37, January 04, 2023
NANCHANG, China, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Defending champions Tianjin and Shanghai will clash for the title of the 2022-23 Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League after posting 2-0 wins in the best-of-three semifinals in Shangrao, Jiangxi province on Tuesday.
Following Monday's 3-0 victory, Tianjin beat Fujian in straight sets again to extend its winning streak to 20. Chinese international Li Yingying had 24 points to lift Tianjin over Fujian 25-21, 25-19 and 25-12 with Melissa Vargas and Wang Yuanyuan adding 19 and 14 respectively.
Later on Tuesday, Shanghai overpowered Shenzhen 25-18, 25-13 and 25-20 to reach the best-of-three Finals, which were slated for January 7-9.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Olympic volleyball champion Lin Li retires
- Chinese spiker Zhu Ting to play for Italian volleyball club in 2022-23 season
- FIVB expands men's and women's Worlds to 32 teams
- China lose to Italy in women's volleyball worlds
- China reaches quarterfinals at women's volleyball worlds with straight-sets win over Belgium
- Italy defeats China in straight sets to reach quarterfinals at women's volleyball worlds
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.