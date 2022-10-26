China's Olympic volleyball champion Lin Li retires

Xinhua) 16:35, October 26, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- 2016 Rio Olympics women's volleyball champion and best libero Lin Li, who recently announced her retirement, said on Wednesday that she had started a new career as a college teacher.

Lin revealed retirement through social media on Monday. In an interview with Xinhua, she said she has since joined a college in Fujian Province.

"I'm looking forward to my new career, I'm also glad that in this new position I can still dedicate myself to volleyball by coaching and popularizing sports culture."

"This means a step out of my former comfort zone, but I will adjust to the change quickly, even though there is a lot for me to learn," the Olympic champion said.

Lin, 31, was born in Fujian and began her volleyball career there. She was among the key players in China's national women's volleyball team for the 2015 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.

After the Rio Olympics, Lin was troubled by injury, but she still kept training and was selected to national team several times.

Looking back at her career, Lin said the most memorable event was the Rio Olympics quarterfinal against Brazil, in which she played important role for China to prevail in a five-set thriller.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)