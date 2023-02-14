Home>>
6.1-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand -- USGS
(Xinhua) 10:01, February 14, 2023
HONG KONG, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Kermadec Islands, New Zealand at 09:18:07 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 374.033 km, was initially determined to be at 29.5218 degrees south latitude and 177.9727 degrees west longitude.
