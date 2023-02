Air Force logistics training base organizes explosive ordnance disposal training

China Military Online) 14:34, February 05, 2023

An operator assigned to a logistics training base of the PLA Air Force participates in an explosive ordnance disposal training exercise on January 19, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shen Weihong)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)