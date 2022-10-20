F-35 crashes at air force base in U.S. state Utah

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- An F-35 crashed at the Hill Air Force Base in the U.S. state of Utah at the north end of the runway Wednesday evening, with the pilot hospitalized after ejection, military authorities said.

According to a tweet from the 388th Fighter Wing, the accident occurred when the unidentified pilot was on a routine training mission. The combat unit flies the F-35 for the United States Air Force and operates the Utah Test and Training Range.

"At approximately 6:15 p.m. an F-35 A Lightning II crashed at the north end of Hill Air Force Base runway. On and off base emergency crews responded immediately," the tweet read.

"The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation. The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated. More information will be provided as it becomes available," another tweet posted later said.

Local KSL TV news channel cited a witness saying the pilot appeared uninjured except for scratches on his hands.

