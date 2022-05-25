Home>>
Chinese, Russian militaries hold joint aerial patrol
(Xinhua) 09:58, May 25, 2022
BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Russian air forces Tuesday conducted a joint strategic aerial patrol over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the western Pacific Ocean.
The patrol was conducted in accordance with an annual cooperation schedule between the two militaries.
