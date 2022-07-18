Home>>
China's Y-9 aircraft at the PLA's Western Theater Command
(People's Daily App) 15:04, July 18, 2022
These amazing scenes showcase China's Y-9 aircraft, a medium-sized tactical transport airplane, during training in the Western Theater Command.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Huang Jingjing; Video source: CCTV)
