We Are China

China's Y-9 aircraft at the PLA's Western Theater Command

(People's Daily App) 15:04, July 18, 2022

These amazing scenes showcase China's Y-9 aircraft, a medium-sized tactical transport airplane, during training in the Western Theater Command.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Huang Jingjing; Video source: CCTV)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)