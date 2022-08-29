Air show wows audience in Changchun

(People's Daily App) 11:06, August 29, 2022

The 2022 Grand Open House Event of the People's Liberation Army Air Force and Changchun Air Show kicked off on Friday in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province. Various types of aircraft staged a flight performance for the opening, including J-20 fighter jets and Y-20 transport planes. Let's relive the spectacular performance via this 140-second video.

