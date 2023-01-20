We Are China

Chinese Lunar New Year-themed decorations seen in Vancouver, Canada

Xinhua) 13:35, January 20, 2023

A person walks past a Chinese Lunar New Year-themed installation inside a department store in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People walk past a Chinese Lunar New Year-themed installation outside a shopping mall in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People walk past a Chinese Lunar New Year-themed window display outside a store in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A Chinese Lunar New Year-themed display is seen at a store window inside a shopping mall in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

