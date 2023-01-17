Intangible cultural heritage inheritor in China makes adorable rabbit dough figurines to greet Chinese Lunar New Year

People's Daily Online) 18:43, January 17, 2023

Sun Liandong, an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of dough figurine making in Ganyu district, Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, demonstrates dough figurine making techniques to children. (Photo/Shao Shixin)

Sun Liandong, an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of dough figurine making in Ganyu district, Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, has spent two weeks creating a batch of dough rabbit figurines to welcome the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

