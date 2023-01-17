Home>>
Intangible cultural heritage inheritor in China makes adorable rabbit dough figurines to greet Chinese Lunar New Year
(People's Daily Online) 18:43, January 17, 2023
|Sun Liandong, an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of dough figurine making in Ganyu district, Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, demonstrates dough figurine making techniques to children. (Photo/Shao Shixin)
Sun Liandong, an inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of dough figurine making in Ganyu district, Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, has spent two weeks creating a batch of dough rabbit figurines to welcome the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shopping festival kicks off to warm up for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Hangzhou City, E China
- Alumni from "67" School reunite at Chinese New Year event in Laos
- In pics: festive decorations for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Jarkarta
- Global brands highlight image of rabbit to embrace Chinese market
- Chinese New Year cultural events held in Lao capital
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.