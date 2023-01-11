Global brands highlight image of rabbit to embrace Chinese market
This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2023 shows special edition products of a global brand for the Year of the Rabbit at a duty-free store in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, global brands are launching special edition products to welcome the Year of the Rabbit and embrace the huge Chinese market.
Most of the special edition items highlight the image of the rabbit, one of the 12 Chinese Zodiac animals, and some others feature the Chinese element of color red.
This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2023 shows special edition products of a global brand for the Year of the Rabbit at a duty-free store in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2023 shows a special edition product of a global brand for the Year of the Rabbit at a duty-free store in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
This photo taken on Jan. 8, 2023 shows special edition products of a global brand for the Year of the Rabbit at a duty-free store in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
