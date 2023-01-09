Happy child embracing big fish, New Year painting live version

(People's Daily App) 16:12, January 09, 2023

This 5-year-old girl enjoys catching a fish with her dad in a shallow pond. Her mother said that the girl was so happy that she was entirely covered in mud. The cute girl looks fairly similar to a New Year painting that portrays a happy child embracing a big fish.

(Produced by Wu Bozheng and Sun Tianren)

