China issues special stamps marking Year of the Rabbit

Xinhua) 08:31, January 06, 2023

A stamp collector displays the newly-purchased special stamps marking the Year of the Rabbit in Dongxing District of Neijiang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Photo by Lan Zitao/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China Post on Thursday released a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Rabbit.

One of the stamps depicts a personified blue rabbit holding a pen in its right hand and a letter in its left hand, symbolizing the drawing of a blueprint for the new year, as "blue rabbit" is pronounced similarly to "blueprint" in Chinese.

The other stamp features three rabbits running in a circle, an auspicious implication for the "circle of life" as well as family reunion and happiness. The background behind the three rabbits bears decorative patterns showcasing the legendary story of "a jade rabbit ramming herbal medicines", which conveys the sincere wishes for prosperity of the country and the well-being of the people.

China has released zodiac stamps annually since 1980, a Year of the Monkey.

The Chinese zodiac cycle contains 12 animals that record years and reflect people's attributes: the rat, the ox, the tiger, the rabbit, the dragon, the snake, the horse, the sheep, the monkey, the rooster, the dog, and the pig.

Stamp collectors queue up to buy the special stamps marking the Year of the Rabbit at a post office in Haizhou District of Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Photo by Geng Yuhe/Xinhua)

Philatelists collect commemorative postmarks after the release of the special stamps marking the Year of the Rabbit in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 5, 2023. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

A staff member of China Post displays the special stamps marking the Year of the Rabbit in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Photo by Liu Zhifeng/Xinhua)

A staff member of China Post displays the special stamps marking the Year of the Rabbit in Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Photo by Lu Qijian/Xinhua)

People attend the issuing ceremony for the special stamps marking the Year of the Rabbit in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

Guests attend the issuing ceremony for the special stamps marking the Year of the Rabbit in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

People buy the special stamps marking the Year of the Rabbit at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

A woman presents a set of the special stamps marking the Year of the Rabbit during the issuing ceremony in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

A philatelist reattaches the special stamps marking the Year of the Rabbit at a post office in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People buy the special stamps marking the Year of the Rabbit at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li He)

People buy special stamps marking the Year of the Rabbit at a post office in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Photo taken on Jan. 5, 2023 shows a poster with pictures of the special stamps marking the Year of the Rabbit in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

