Workers make lanterns for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Bandung, Indonesia

Xinhua) 11:03, January 04, 2023

Workers make lanterns for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a workshop in Bandung, Indonesia, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

A worker makes lanterns for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a workshop in Bandung, Indonesia, Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo by Septianjar Muharam/Xinhua)

