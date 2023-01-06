Grand parade for Chinese New Year to return to Dubai
DUBAI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- A grand parade celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year will return to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Jan. 14 after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Consulate General in Dubai announced on Thursday.
Li Xuhang, the Chinese consul-general in Dubai, said at a press conference that the grand parade, to be held at the Expo City Dubai, "will be a grand display of Chinese culture, combining traditions and modernity."
Over 2,500 participants living inside and outside of Dubai are expected to join the parade, which will showcase traditional dances and marches, green energy vehicles, and high-technology Chinese products.
Li said there will also be booths featuring different Chinese cuisines, cultural exhibitions, street dances and fun games "to present a Chinese carnival for all."
Photos
Related Stories
- Commemorative coins for Year of the Rabbit officially issued
- People shop for decorations for upcoming Chinese New Year in Hefei
- China issues special stamps marking Year of the Rabbit
- Lantern installations set up for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year around Singapore's Chinatown area
- Workers make lanterns for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Bandung, Indonesia
- New York to stage multiple concerts celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.