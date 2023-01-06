Grand parade for Chinese New Year to return to Dubai

Xinhua) 13:57, January 06, 2023

DUBAI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- A grand parade celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year will return to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Jan. 14 after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Consulate General in Dubai announced on Thursday.

Li Xuhang, the Chinese consul-general in Dubai, said at a press conference that the grand parade, to be held at the Expo City Dubai, "will be a grand display of Chinese culture, combining traditions and modernity."

Over 2,500 participants living inside and outside of Dubai are expected to join the parade, which will showcase traditional dances and marches, green energy vehicles, and high-technology Chinese products.

Li said there will also be booths featuring different Chinese cuisines, cultural exhibitions, street dances and fun games "to present a Chinese carnival for all."

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)