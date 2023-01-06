Home>>
People shop for decorations for upcoming Chinese New Year in Hefei
(Xinhua) 08:52, January 06, 2023
People shop for decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)
