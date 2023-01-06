Commemorative coins for Year of the Rabbit officially issued

Ecns.cn) 13:16, January 06, 2023

Staff members display the commemorative coins for the Year of the Rabbit at the Jiangxi branch of the Postal Saving Bank of China in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

China officially issued commemorative coins for the Year of the Rabbit on Wednesday, with each set containing 20 two-color, copper alloy coins.

A staff member displays the commemorative coins for the Year of the Rabbit at the Jiangxi branch of the Postal Saving Bank of China in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

A staff member displays a set of commemorative coins for the Year of the Rabbit in the Jiangxi branch of Postal Saving Bank of China in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

People exchange commemorative coins for the Year of the Rabbit at the Jiangxi branch of the Postal Saving Bank of China in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

