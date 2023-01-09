Cuba starts Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations with art exhibition

Xinhua) 16:34, January 09, 2023

HAVANA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- A retrospective exhibition of a Cuban visual artist of Chinese descent opened here on Saturday ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in the Caribbean nation.

Under the title "The son of a migrant: the road," the exhibit of Alfredo Chong, 74, features 20 paper mache sculptures and nearly a dozen paintings that pay tribute to the contribution of Chinese migrants to Cuba.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chong displayed most of his artworks on his home's terrace, surrounded by orchids, ornamental plants and fruit trees in the Havana district of Arroyo Naranjo.

"We inherited strength and determination from Chinese migrants," the self-taught artist told Xinhua. "The friendship between the Chinese and Cuban people is unbreakable."

Among Chong's artworks exhibited at the House of Chinese Arts and Traditions are "Terracota warrior holding an arrow," "Footprint," "Poetry of a migrant" and "Faraway nostalgy."

"These artworks captivate the public through different and interesting techniques," said exhibition curator Teresa Toranzo. "It will help enhance the cultural and historical links between China and Cuba."

Teresa Li, director of the House of Chinese Arts and Traditions, said the exhibition, which runs through March 20, is embedded with the spirit of the Spring Festival.

"We are very happy with the opening of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations on the island," she added. "This is just the beginning."

