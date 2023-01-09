Chinese New Year cultural events held in Lao capital

Xinhua) 16:42, January 09, 2023

VIENTIANE, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- A series of cultural events, organized by the China Cultural Center in Laos and the Culture and Tourism Department of China's northeastern Liaoning Province, have been held in the Lao capital to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year.

The Ancient Chinese Landscape Painting Exhibition themed "Picturesque Rivers and Mountains" kicked off the 2023 "Happy Chinese New Year" Festival activities on Friday.

At the opening ceremony, 40 landscape paintings (replicas) of China's Ming and Qing Dynasties featuring the unique artistic charm of ancient Chinese painting were on display at the China Cultural Center in Laos.

Monxay Laomuasong, secretary-general of Lao People's Revolutionary Youth Union's Central Committee, said this festival made him feel the profoundness of Chinese culture and the unique charm of Chinese landscapes.

People can have a deep experience with Chinese culture through various activities in the festival, such as watching traditional Chinese lion dance, writing Chinese character "Fu" or "blessing" in English, and wearing the traditional Chinese clothing, Li Yiping, director of the China Cultural Center in Laos, told Xinhua on Sunday.

"The activities are receiving a good response from the guests, and the festive atmosphere was in full bloom," Li said, adding that more festival events are organized and will last till the Chinese New Year Eve, which falls on Jan. 21 this year.

