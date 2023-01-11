In pics: festive decorations for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Jarkarta
A woman chooses decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Pancoran Glodok in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)
A customer chooses decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Pancoran Glodok in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)
People shop for decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Pancoran Glodok in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)
This photo shows festive decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Pancoran Glodok in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)
An elderly man chooses decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Pancoran Glodok in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)
