We Are China

In pics: festive decorations for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Jarkarta

Xinhua) 11:04, January 11, 2023

A woman chooses decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Pancoran Glodok in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

A customer chooses decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Pancoran Glodok in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

People shop for decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Pancoran Glodok in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

This photo shows festive decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Pancoran Glodok in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

An elderly man chooses decorations for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Pancoran Glodok in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)