Shopping festival kicks off to warm up for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Hangzhou City, E China

Xinhua) 08:40, January 12, 2023

People play traditional Chinese musical instruments to celebrate the opening of a shopping festival in Pingyao Town of Yuhang District in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

The shopping festival featuring local agricultural and cultural products kicked off in Pingyao Town of Yuhang District in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province on Wednesday to warm up for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

This photo taken on Jan. 11, 2023 shows local agricultural products displayed at a shopping festival in Pingyao Town of Yuhang District in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People write auspicious words in Chinese calligraphy as New Year blessings at a shopping festival in Pingyao Town of Yuhang District in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023.(Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People try local snacks at a shopping festival in Pingyao Town of Yuhang District in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People in traditional Chinese costumes stroll at a shopping festival in Pingyao Town of Yuhang District in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People select goods at a shopping festival in Pingyao Town of Yuhang District in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A woman buys flowers at a shopping festival in Pingyao Town of Yuhang District in Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

