"Beauty Beyond Words" 2023 Chinese New Year Dance and Music Show held in Luxembourg

Xinhua) 11:12, January 20, 2023

Tang Jiaxuan performs solo with Chinese folk instrument Guzheng during the "Beauty Beyond Words" 2023 Chinese New Year Dance and Music Show at the Philharmonie Luxembourg concert hall in Luxembourg, Jan. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Members of Harmonie Municipale de Mondercange perform during the "Beauty Beyond Words" 2023 Chinese New Year Dance and Music Show at the Philharmonie Luxembourg concert hall in Luxembourg, Jan. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Jing Hui performs Chinese classical dance during the "Beauty Beyond Words" 2023 Chinese New Year Dance and Music Show at the Philharmonie Luxembourg concert hall in Luxembourg, Jan. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

