Home>>
Chinese Lunar New Year decorations seen in Lisbon, Portugal
(Xinhua) 13:15, January 18, 2023
A decoration for the Chinese Lunar New Year is seen in a square in Lisbon, Portugal, on Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
A street is decorated with red lanterns for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Lisbon, Portugal, on Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
A street is decorated with red lanterns for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Lisbon, Portugal, on Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
A decoration for the Chinese Lunar New Year is seen in a square in Lisbon, Portugal, on Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Intangible cultural heritage inheritor in China makes adorable rabbit dough figurines to greet Chinese Lunar New Year
- Shopping festival kicks off to warm up for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Hangzhou City, E China
- Alumni from "67" School reunite at Chinese New Year event in Laos
- In pics: festive decorations for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Jarkarta
- Global brands highlight image of rabbit to embrace Chinese market
- Chinese New Year cultural events held in Lao capital
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.