Chinese Lunar New Year decorations seen in Lisbon, Portugal

Xinhua) 13:15, January 18, 2023

A decoration for the Chinese Lunar New Year is seen in a square in Lisbon, Portugal, on Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

A street is decorated with red lanterns for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Lisbon, Portugal, on Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

A street is decorated with red lanterns for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Lisbon, Portugal, on Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

A decoration for the Chinese Lunar New Year is seen in a square in Lisbon, Portugal, on Jan. 16, 2023. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)