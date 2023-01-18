Chinese Lunar New Year Flower and Gift Fair held in Canada

Xinhua) 13:17, January 18, 2023

A man shops for decorations at the Chinese Lunar New Year Flower and Gift Fair in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman shops for flowers at the Chinese Lunar New Year Flower and Gift Fair in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People shop for plants at the Chinese Lunar New Year Flower and Gift Fair in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A man looks at a decoration at the Chinese Lunar New Year Flower and Gift Fair in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People visit the Chinese Lunar New Year Flower and Gift Fair in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

