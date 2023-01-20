Rabbit Year recipe for rice balls

(People's Daily App) 12:04, January 20, 2023

Chinese Lantern Festival denotes the end of the Chinese New Year celebration on the 15th day of the new year. At that time Chinese traditionally eat tangyuan, sweet glutinous rice balls which carry good wishes of family unity, togetherness and a sweet life. Watch the video to see how to make rice balls fit for the new Year of the Rabbit.

(Video edited by Du Jieqiong, Wang Zi)

