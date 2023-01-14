People participate in community fishing during Bhogali Bihu festival in India

People participate in community fishing during Bhogali Bihu, a festival marking the end of the winter harvesting season, in Nagaon district, Assam state, India, on Jan. 13, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

