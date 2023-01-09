Dense fog hampers air, rail, road traffic in Indian capital

NEW DELHI, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Air, rail and road traffic was affected in New Delhi and surrounding areas on Monday morning as a dense blanket of fog engulfed the Indian capital amid an intense cold wave.

According to official sources, over 30 flights originating from or landing in New Delhi were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. Around 30 trains approaching the city were also running late as the dense fog hampered the rail traffic.

As a result of low visibility, which was reduced to 0-5 metres in the wee hours of Monday, cars were seen plying on roads with their blinkers and headlights on. A couple of road mishaps were also reported in New Delhi and its adjoining areas in which a few people were injured.

In the past few days, mercury dipped to as low as 1 degree Celsius in parts of north India. Amid the prevailing cold wave conditions, school vacations have been extended till Jan. 15, and people are advised to remain indoors to take precautions against cold.

People can be seen sitting around bonfires along road sides to battle the bone-chilling cold. Around 50 cold-related deaths have been reported from the Kanpur city in northern Uttar Pradesh state over the past few days. Many of these deaths took place due to heart attacks or strokes amid extreme cold conditions, said media reports.

Meanwhile, air pollution has also posed a problem for the capital city as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in terms of PM2.5 continues to remain in the range of 301-400, which is categorised as "very poor".

