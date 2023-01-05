Electricity supply affected by 72-hour strike in India's western state

Xinhua) 11:14, January 05, 2023

NEW DELHI, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- Electricity supply in parts of India's western state of Maharashtra was affected on Wednesday as thousands of the employees of three government-owned companies went on a 72-hour strike.

The employees are protesting against the local government's move to privatize the power firms, and demanding it should not issue a parallel distribution licence to a private power subsidiary.

Reports said the strike has hit electricity supply in nine districts of Maharashtra. Authorities have deployed police forces at sensitive places like power plants.

Representative of Maharashtra State Electricity Workers' Federation Krushna Bhoir told the media that the protest was going on peacefully as the protesting employees were sitting in make-shift tents outside their establishments.

Meanwhile, the local government has invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) and asked the officials concerned to take all necessary steps to ensure normal supply of electricity in the state, according to media reports.

The strike is set to continue until Friday and the employee unions have urged consumers to make backup arrangements.

