Indian capital records nearly 4,500 dengue cases, 9 related deaths in 2022
NEW DELHI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Indian capital New Delhi recorded 4,469 cases of dengue and nine related deaths in 2022, data released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday showed.
As per data, the highest number of dengue cases in Delhi were logged in October with 1,238 cases and November with 1,420 cases. In the month of December, 874 cases were reported, the data showed.
Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in all regions in recent years. The virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes.
Health experts say those who become infected with the virus a second time are at a significantly greater risk of developing severe disease. It causes fever, body aches, nausea, vomiting, internal bleeding, or a fatal drop in blood pressure in severe cases.
In 2021, according to MCD, Delhi reported 9,613 dengue cases and 23 related deaths. Likewise in 2020, the number of dengue cases recorded in Delhi was 1,072, and one related death.
Health experts say cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching until mid-December.
