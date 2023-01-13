India's retail inflation eases to 5.72 pct in December 2022

Xinhua) 16:37, January 13, 2023

NEW DELHI, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- India's retail inflation eased to 5.72 percent in December last year, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Thursday.

"The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) in December 2022 was 5.72 percent," the government data said. "It was 5.88 percent in November."

The food inflation also eased to 4.19 percent last month from 4.67 percent in November.

"The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) eased to 4.19 percent in the month of December. The CFPI in November was 4.67 percent," the data showed.

According to officials, the price data are collected from selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages covering all states through personal visits by field staff of the National Statistical Office (NSO) at MoSPI on a weekly roster.

"During the month of December 2022, the NSO collected prices from 99.9 percent villages and 98.6 percent urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 90.7 percent for rural and 93.6 percent for urban," the ministry said.

In December 2021, retail inflation was 5.66 percent while food inflation was 4.05 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)