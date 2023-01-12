China ups efforts to ensure production, supply of vegetables amid cold wave

Xinhua) 16:10, January 12, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts to ensure the stable production and supply of vegetables and prevent weather-induced losses, as a cold wave is expected to hit most parts of the country.

In a circular released on Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs urged departments at all levels to view preparations for the impact of the cold wave as an important task, as the Spring Festival holiday is approaching and vegetable consumption is entering its peak season.

The ministry stressed the importance of efforts to strengthen precautions against the cold wave and monitor weather changes closely.

Farmers in northern regions should pay attention to the maintenance and reinforcement of solar greenhouses and snow clearing, while those in the Yangtze River basin and southern China should enhance the heat preservation function of greenhouses, according to the circular.

It also noted the need to harvest ripe vegetables in a timely manner and in accordance with the market and weather conditions.

