Household oxygen concentrator manufacturers in Shenyang strive to ensure supply

Xinhua) 14:17, January 09, 2023

Employees of a medical enterprise pack an oxygen concentrator in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

An employee of a medical enterprise works on the production line of oxygen concentrators in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Employees of a medical enterprise work on the production line of oxygen concentrators in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

