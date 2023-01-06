We Are China

Factories across China resume busy operations

Xinhua) 08:33, January 06, 2023

An employee works at an automobile company in Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

With production lines humming and machines running in full swing, factories across China have resumed busy operations after the country's latest optimization of COVID-19 response and a series of measures to accelerate production resumption.

