Factories across China resume busy operations
An employee works at an automobile company in Yuyao, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
With production lines humming and machines running in full swing, factories across China have resumed busy operations after the country's latest optimization of COVID-19 response and a series of measures to accelerate production resumption.
Employees work at an automobile lighting company in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
An employee works at a clothing company in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
