China on track to restoring order of production, social life

(People's Daily App) 14:56, December 21, 2022

Recently, many cities across China including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Xi’an have gradually optimized and adjusted their epidemic prevention and control measures and organized the resumption of work and production.

Outdoor entertainment areas and commercial centers throughout many regions across China have slowly seen a return to normal.

China is on track to fully restoring the normal order of production and social life.

(Video produced by Zhao Dantong)

