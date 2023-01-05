Means of production prices mostly fall in China

13:12, January 05, 2023

Staff members prepare steel to be processed at the workshop of the Anhui Electric Power Transmission & Transformation Co., Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Most of the capital goods in China posted lower prices in late December compared with mid-December of 2022, official data shows.

Of the 50 goods monitored by the government, which include seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some agricultural products mainly used for processing, 31 posted lower prices, 15 saw price rises and four remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Hog prices dropped 7.7 percent in late December to 16.8 yuan (about 2.44 U.S. dollars) per km, NBS data shows.

The figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.

