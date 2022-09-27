China's commercial vehicle production, sales up in August

September 27, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The production and sales of China's commercial vehicles rallied in August amid significant progress in infrastructure construction, industry data shows.

The country's commercial vehicle output was 238,000 units last month, up 3.1 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In the same period, some 258,000 commercial vehicles were sold in China, up 4 percent from the same period last year and climbing 5 percent from July.

The progress of some infrastructure construction projects ramped up the recovery of the sector, the association said.

Last month, the production and sales of minivans grew rapidly on a yearly basis, while the sales of heavy and medium-duty trucks logged significant month-on-month expansion.

