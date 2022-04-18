China's leading automaker resumes production in Changchun

Xinhua) 08:35, April 18, 2022

CHANGCHUN, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Five factories of China FAW Group Co., Ltd. in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, have resumed production as of Sunday, with a total of 7,438 workers back to work, the city government has said.

Another over 25,000 workers from FAW's 276 auto parts suppliers have also returned to work.

Operation of the group's five factories in Changchun had been suspended since March 13 according to anti-epidemic requirements.

As a pillar enterprise of Jilin and an important part of domestic and global automotive industrial chains, the group sold 3.5 million vehicles in 2021, with its revenue hitting 707 billion yuan (about 110.6 billion U.S. dollars).

