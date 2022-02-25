N95 masks with Chinese elements under production in Tianjin

Xinhua) 09:28, February 25, 2022

A worker checks a mask at a workshop of Naton Medical Protective Equipment (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 23, 2022. Masks with Chinese elements have been used at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. The design of these N95 masks is inspired by the motives as colors of the Olympic rings, the patterns of the snow-covered Great Wall and mountains in Beijing's Yanqing District, and the lines of the National Speed Skating Oval. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

