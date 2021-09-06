Means of production prices decline in China

Xinhua) 14:18, September 06, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Most of capital goods monitored by the Chinese government registered lower prices in late August compared with mid-August, official data showed Monday.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 20 reported rising prices during the period, 24 registered lower prices, while six saw prices remain unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Hog prices edged down 5.4 percent in late August compared with that in mid-August.

The readings, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)