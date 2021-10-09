Means of production prices rise in China

October 09, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Most of capital goods monitored by the Chinese government registered higher prices in late September compared with mid-September, official data showed Saturday.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 32 reported rising prices during the period, 15 registered lower prices, while three saw prices remain unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Hog prices dropped 10.5 percent in late September compared with that in mid-September.

The readings, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions.

