BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- Most major production goods monitored by the government posted higher prices in mid-November compared with the previous 10 days, official data showed.

Of the 50 goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, the price of 36 goods rose during the period, with 12 posting dropping prices and two seeing their prices unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Styrene led the upward trend in prices, followed by sulfuric acid and benzene, according to the NBS.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 1,700 wholesalers and distributors in 24 provinces and regions.