Prices of most production goods increase in China

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Most major production goods monitored by the government posted higher prices in mid-December compared with the previous 10 days, official data showed.

Of the 50 goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, the price of 33 goods rose during the period, while 13 posted dropping prices and four saw their prices unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Liquefied natural gas led the upward trend with a 26.3-percent growth in prices, followed by methanol and polyester filament, according to the NBS.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provinces and regions.