Languages

Archive

Saturday, October 09, 2021

Home>>

"Call in Club" Tidbits: Trying out some of the latest face masks

(People's Daily Online) 17:33, October 09, 2021

Reporters from People’s Daily Online tried out a range of colorful face masks. Were any of them of practical use or just another fashion accessory? Watch the video to find out.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories