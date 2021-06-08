Home>>
World Oceans Day: "Unmask" the oceans
(Xinhua) 14:02, June 08, 2021
Face masks discarded on the beach, N95 mask found in dead penguin's stomach, seabirds entangled by masks...
When we protect ourselves from COVID-19, we may have failed in protecting them.
"Unmask" the oceans, so that more of the oceans' mysteries can be unmasked.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.