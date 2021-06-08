World Oceans Day: "Unmask" the oceans

Xinhua) 14:02, June 08, 2021

Face masks discarded on the beach, N95 mask found in dead penguin's stomach, seabirds entangled by masks...

When we protect ourselves from COVID-19, we may have failed in protecting them.

"Unmask" the oceans, so that more of the oceans' mysteries can be unmasked.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)