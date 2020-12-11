Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Shenzhen issues 400,000 masks for smoke control

(People's Daily Online)    17:32, December 11, 2020

(Photo/official WeChat account of Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission)

The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen has decided to hand out 400,000 masks through a lottery system to its citizens in order to promote smoking control, the city’s health commission announced on its WeChat account recently.

(Photo/official WeChat account of Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission)

Tailored for adults and children, the phrase “Dude, please stop smoking!” is written on the masks for adults, and printed on the children’s masks is the image of a small elephant trampling on a cigarette.

With meltblown nonwoven fabric as an essential raw material, the masks could filtrate 98 percent of bacteria and reduce exposure to saliva.

The masks will be delivered to citizens living in designated districts in the city for free.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York