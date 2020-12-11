Shenzhen issues 400,000 masks for smoke control

(Photo/official WeChat account of Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission)

The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen has decided to hand out 400,000 masks through a lottery system to its citizens in order to promote smoking control, the city’s health commission announced on its WeChat account recently.

Tailored for adults and children, the phrase “Dude, please stop smoking!” is written on the masks for adults, and printed on the children’s masks is the image of a small elephant trampling on a cigarette.

With meltblown nonwoven fabric as an essential raw material, the masks could filtrate 98 percent of bacteria and reduce exposure to saliva.

The masks will be delivered to citizens living in designated districts in the city for free.