Locomotive company in C China steps up production to guarantee completion of orders

Xinhua) 10:52, July 06, 2022

Workers operate on a production line at an assembly workshop of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 5, 2022. CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. has stepped up production to guarantee the completion of orders from domestic and foreign customers. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Workers transport materials at an assembly workshop of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 5, 2022. CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. has stepped up production to guarantee the completion of orders from domestic and foreign customers. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A worker transports materials at an assembly workshop of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 5, 2022. CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. has stepped up production to guarantee the completion of orders from domestic and foreign customers. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A worker operates on a production line at an assembly workshop of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 5, 2022. CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. has stepped up production to guarantee the completion of orders from domestic and foreign customers. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A worker operates on a production line at an assembly workshop of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 5, 2022. CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. has stepped up production to guarantee the completion of orders from domestic and foreign customers. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Workers operate on a production line at an assembly workshop of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 5, 2022. CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. has stepped up production to guarantee the completion of orders from domestic and foreign customers. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Workers operate on a production line at an assembly workshop of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 5, 2022. CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. has stepped up production to guarantee the completion of orders from domestic and foreign customers. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

A worker operates on a production line at an assembly workshop of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 5, 2022. CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd. has stepped up production to guarantee the completion of orders from domestic and foreign customers. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

