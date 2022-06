We Are China

In pics: FAW Jiefang truck production in Changchun, NE China

Xinhua) 08:26, June 16, 2022

Employees work at an assembly line of FAW Jiefang truck in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Employees work at an assembly line of FAW Jiefang truck in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Employees work at an assembly line of FAW Jiefang truck in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Employees work at an assembly line of FAW Jiefang truck in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Employees work at an assembly line of FAW Jiefang truck in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Employees work at an assembly line of FAW Jiefang truck in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Employees work at an assembly line of FAW Jiefang truck in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)