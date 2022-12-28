Bicycle, baby stroller manufacturers in Hebei's Pingxiang County step up production

As the end of the year approaches, bicycle and baby stroller manufacturers in Pingxiang County of Hebei Province have stepped up production to guarantee the completion of orders from domestic and foreign customers. In recent years, Pingxiang County has been constantly promoting the high-quality development of bicycle and baby stroller manufacturing industry and actively snatching overseas market share. Its productions have been exported to over sixty countries and regions including Russia, Spain and Malaysia.

