Glass products companies in N China step up production to guarantee completion of orders

Xinhua) 13:58, January 09, 2023

An employee transports fiberglass products at a glass products company in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Glass products companies in Shahe have stepped up production to guarantee the completion of orders from domestic and foreign customers at the beginning of the new year.

Robots work on the production line of a glass products company in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Employees work at a fiberglass workshop of a glass products company in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An employee works at a fiberglass workshop of a glass products company in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Employees work at a glass products company in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An intelligent unmanned vehicle conveys fiberglass products at a glass products company in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

