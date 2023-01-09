Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory resumes production to peak capacity

Xinhua) 14:15, January 09, 2023

File photo shows a man cycling past Foxconn Industrial Park. (Xinhua)

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Foxconn Technology Group, the world's leading contract electronics maker, has resumed its production capacity to peak season at its major manufacturing factory in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

The current production capacity has returned to the same as that in 2022. The current number of employees in the factory is about 200,000, returning to the normal staffing level, the Foxconn Zhengzhou Science and Technology Park said Saturday.

The Foxconn Zhengzhou Science and Technology Park is the largest manufacturing facility of Foxconn, covering nearly 5.6 million square meters. It handles nearly 80 percent of Foxconn's smartphone production capacity on the Chinese mainland.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, its production slowed due to COVID-19.

"Now, all the production lines of the Zhengzhou factory are running normally. We have taken various measures to stabilize workers, including increasing their income during the Spring Festival holiday, improving living and medical conditions, and holding activities to enrich their holiday," said Wang Xue, deputy general manager of the park.

"At present, the factory's supply chain is smooth, and orders are sufficient. The Spring Festival holiday and the following months will be our production peaks. We are working hard to recover the lost time and orders," said Wang.

In a production workshop of the park, workers were busy on multiple production lines, such as the testing, packaging, and assembly line. "About 2,000 employees work each shift in this workshop, with two shifts a day," Wang said.

At the factory's shipping terminal, every day, more than 200 container truck trips will be made to the Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, where the smartphones produced in the park will be delivered to consumers across the world.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)